A Gross Friday Ahead

Despite isolated rain showers rolling over the Tri-State earlier this afternoon, the humidity at the surface remains far too loud support any real significant chance of rain for this evening. That being said, that will not be the case for our Friday. Temperatures will gradually dwindle towards the upper 30s overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning setting the stage for a much cooler and overall less pleasant Friday ahead.
We will wake up to a morning low temperature in Evansville of 38° under overcast skies. Isolated rain showers and misting will plague the Tri-State throughout our Friday ahead. All the while, northwesterly wind gusting as high as 25 mph will keep temperatures from climbing out of the mid 40s area-wide. We will reach a high temperature of 45° in Evansville on Friday.