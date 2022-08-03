A hot afternoon to hinder storm clean-up efforts

Finally, we can expect drier conditions which will allow clean-up operations from Monday's storms to begin a lot earlier than yesterday. Folks should take it easy cleaning up from the storm debris as we head towards the afternoon hours because heat index values will be roasting. As we head toward Thursday and Friday, slightly more tolerable conditions as clouds and rain chances keep temperatures at bay slightly.
This weekend, we can expect drier but toasty conditions with high temperatures back in the low 90s.
TODAY: 93 (Mostly Sunny)
We begin drying out and seeing sunny skies return to the forecast. Unfortunately, it will be hot and humid as a result. Expect heat index values to be around 98-105° depending on your area in the Tri-State. The Illinois counties in the Tri-State have the greatest chances of seeing the hottest heat index values.
TONIGHT: 74 (Mostly Clear w/ A Slight Chance of Thunderstorms)
Those clear skies we'll be seeing in the afternoon will continue into the evening and we'll see mostly clear skies. As we head towards the early morning tomorrow we could see some pop-up showers.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY: 70s / 80s (Mostly Cloudy w/ Chance of Showers)
Thursday and Friday will both feature rain chances, one more than the other. There will be a 60% chance of showers tomorrow and a 25% chance on Friday BUT Friday could see more storms.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY: 70s / 90s (Mostly Cloudy w/ Chance of Showers & Storms)
This weekend looks to be dry (yay) but hot (boo). It will be a toasty one as temperatures and humidity join together to make for some hot heat index values.
NEXT WEEK: 70s / 80s (Mostly Sunny)
Looking at the beginning of next week we can expect some potentially drier conditions and temperatures slightly below average.