A hot and humid Friday gives way to storm chances

Despite the gloomy and gray start to our Thursday, conditions ended up being quite pleasant throughout the Lower Ohio Valley - after reaching a high temperature of 84° in Evansville earlier on today, temperatures will head for the mid to upper 60s as we sleep overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning. Expect the morning low temperature near 67° in Evansville under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies as we kick off the final day of our work week.
The latest model data continues to ensure conditions throughout the Tri-State will remain fairly quiet throughout our Friday. That being said, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the western half of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for Friday evening and overnight. The reason? Our ample supply of heat and humidity. Temperatures are expected to reach back up into the upper 80s along the Ohio River on Friday with "feels like" temperatures as high as the mid to upper 90s at times.
A well organized line of thunderstorms, spanning from Northern Missouri to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on Friday morning will continue to pass southeastward throughout late Friday morning and afternoon. It is this line of storms that has prompted the SPC to place so much of the Midwest, Great Plains and Great Lakes under the threat for severe weather on Friday. Due to that aforementioned supply of heat and humidity here at home, it is possible (although unlikely) that some of those storms may continue to persist into the afternoon and evening, reaching portions of the Tri-State. Fortunately, as I mentioned before, the latest model data continues to indicate any significant chance of thunderstorm activity Friday afternoon or evening will remain well to our north and west.
The cold front associated with the same system responsible for that Severe Weather threat to our north and west earlier in the day is expected to drag east through the Midwest late Friday night and early Saturday morning. It is possible that we may see strong to potentially Severe storms fire up as we sleep during the pre-dawn hours Saturday as the cold front interacts with all of our lingering heat. A secondary line of storms is expected to develop Saturday evening along the leading edge of that cold front as it finally passes through the Tri-State. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region under a “1” and “2” on Saturday’s Threat Index.
The situation is still evolving and with alterations to the forecast expected, it’s important to remain weather aware throughout the weekend ahead. We will continue to keep a very close eye on this weekend storm chances and will notify you of any changes to the forecast. in the coming days.