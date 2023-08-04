A hot, humid and stormy weekend

Following a hot and humid end to the work week, conditions are only expected to get more uncomfortable as we head into the weekend. After waking up to a morning low temperature near 70° in Evansville early Saturday morning with sporadic and scattered showers, the mercury is expected to surge back into the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley on Saturday. The added humidity however, could make temperatures feel as hot as 100° in spots Saturday afternoon. All of that heat and humidity present in the atmosphere will help fuel our next round of potentially strong to Severe storms. The latest model data indicates that a cluster of shower and thunderstorm activity will roll through the Tri-State between 6PM and 11PM on Saturday. It’s possible some of the storms embedded within this cluster may produce winds in excess of 50 mph in brief tornadic rotation. As a result, The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a “1” on Saturday’s threat index.
Sunday will bring about additional shower and storm chances along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s as well along with “feels like” temperatures in the upper 90s. However, Sunday’s potential threat for Severe Weather looks as though it will be more organized as a cold front is expected to swing through the Tri-State late Sunday night into the predawn hours on Monday. In anticipation of Sunday night's threat for strong to potentially Severe storms, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region under a “2” on the Threat Index.