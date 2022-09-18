A hot start to the week with even hotter temperatures ahead

TONIGHT: 70 (Mostly Clear)
Tonight we can expect mostly clear conditions, but be on the lookout as a few showers and thunderstorms are possible late night into early tomorrow morning.
TOMORROW: 95 (Mostly Sunny w/ Chance of Precipitation in the Morning)
Tomorrow is our greatest chance for precipitation in the foreseeable future. Rain chances are slight and isolated in the morning. We can expect a warm and sunny Monday to start off our new work week.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: 71 / 96 (Sunny)
The heat is on and as of current we are expected to break Tuesday's and tie Wednesday's all-time heat records. It'll be hot and humid... summer is not going out without a fight!
THURSDAY: 66 / 78 (Sunny)
The first day of Fall is well FEELING LIKE FALL. Just in time, cooler weather ushers into the Tri-State with plummeting humidity and much cooler temperatures.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND: 50s / 70s then 80s (Mostly Sunny)
Temperatures and humidity levels will continue to feel fall-like and comfortable; however, as we go into the weekend things will moderate just a bit.