A mild groundhog day, but is his prediction likely?

Is it just me or are you getting déjà vu today? Oh wait, it's just Groundhog Day!
America's favorite weather forecasting rodent –Punxsutawney Phil, not me– has made his prediction.
Keep in mind, he has an accuracy of about 40%, yikes! He's less accurate than flipping a coin. But I am not a Punxsutawney Pessimist, I enjoy the tradition, plus it's nice to have someone else's hand (or should I say paw) in working on the forecast.
Any who, our little critter crawled out and did he see or not see his shadow? Well, the prophetic Phil saw his shadow! This celestial circumstance correlates to a prediction of *record scratch* six more weeks of winter.
If you are a winter-weather lover like I am, you may be excited to hear this news! But alas, I am definitely excited to see some warmer temperatures into the weekend to not only help thaw out this nasty ice for good, but to also reduce our heating costs a bit.
TODAY: 39 (Partly Sunny)
Today we'll be dealing with the threat for black ice during the morning commute, but once we climb above freezing around 9:30-10AM that threat begins to diminish.
The afternoon should see a good amount of thaw and melt as temperatures will climb well above freezing. That evening commute should be a little easier than the morning one with little threat of black ice. But be wary, we will see conditions drop back below freezing right after the evening commute winds down. This means around 8-9PM, we could be seeing black ice reforming on those roads.
TONIGHT: 19 (Partly Cloudy)
Any snow and ice that remains unmelted through the day today will refreeze tonight. This means another elevated threat for black ice tonight into tomorrow morning.
Be cautious, because when snow and ice melts, the water flows downhill and can refreeze in areas you aren't expecting it.
TOMORROW: 28 (Sunny)
While temperatures aren't expected to climb above freezing, we'll see enough sunshine that those roads and sidewalks will still improve in quality. But because temperatures won't climb above freezing, any roads or sidewalks that are in the shade or face north won't really thaw out significantly tomorrow. Only if they're treated with salt will they see some improvement.
THE WEEKEND: 19 / 43 (Mostly Sunny) on Saturday, 36 / 52 (Partly Sunny) on Sunday
WOWIE! Talk about a warm up Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper teens in the morning, but we'll be warming up nicely into the low 40s. Then we don't even drop below freezing that night and Sunday afternoon we soar into the low 50s.
This paired with plenty of sunshine will feel very very nice.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: 40s / 50s (Sunnier)
Punxsutawney Phil who? Six more weeks of winter, where? At least the first full week of February looks to be very mild and pleasant. Mild with sunshine will be a nice treat after a messy start to the week this week.
Okay okay okay, now what are my thoughts on the prediction of six more weeks of winter? Well, the Climate Prediction Center issues not just outlooks for the next week, next few weeks, or next month, but even seasonal outlooks. And the outlook for February, March, and April combined is looking like we may see an early spring. But it seems as though the groundhog could have some legitimacy this year. We're in the middle of what could be an early spring or extended winter.
One this is for certain though, regardless if we have a longer winter or early spring, we will still see some cold weather and likely winter weather. So don't let your guard down despite the milder weather this weekend!