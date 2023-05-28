A mild Memorial Day before a midweek warmup

Today was the Indy 500, the Evansville Food Truck Festival, and just a nice day in general across the Tri-State. All day long, people could not stop talking about how nice it was –and for good reason!
For the humidity to be this low, we have a probability of about 30% chance this time of year. This time next month, the probability of humidity that low will only be abut 5-10%! It's only going to get more hot and more humid from here on out. So all the more reason to enjoy it while it lasts! Our Memorial Day will be mild BUT right on que, the heat is going to build right after that.
TONIGHT:
57 & MOSTLY CLOUDY
After a gorgeous Sunday, the nice mild conditions will continue into the overnight. Temperatures through the night will drop into the upper 50s and humidity levels will continue to be refreshing. This will no doubt set the stage for a very nice Memorial Day.
MEMORIAL DAY:
81 & MOSTLY SUNNY
Our Memorial Day is going to be one to remember. Temperatures-wise, highs will be in the low 80s, and humidity-wise, levels will continue to be refreshing and comfortable. We'll see sunnier skies as well, so be prepared for the perfect ceremonious start to the summer season. Fire up the grills, get those pools ready, and slather on that SPF.
TUESDAY:
62 / 87 & MOSTLY SUNNY W/ SLIGHT CHANCE FOR RAIN
Tuesday, the heat and humidity is really going to begin to build. The script is almost going to be flipped almost immediately from the mild May weather to a summer preview. With the increased heat and humidity we'll also be entering a summer-like pattern where we have thunderstorms and showers develop during the heat of the day and be scattered in nature.
MID-TO-LATE WEEK:
60s / 80s & 90s & MOSTLY SUNNY W/ SLIGHT CHANCE FOR RAIN
The summer-like weather continues, and settles in even more. By the end of the week and even next weekend, we could be seeing humidity reaching sticky levels and high temperatures in the low 90s each afternoon. On top of that, we have the chance for some isolated showers and storms each afternoon due to the summer-like weather.
