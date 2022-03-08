A Mild Midweek Gives Way to Snow Chances

All of the cloud cover paired with those northeasterly winds certainly made for a chilly day throughout the Tri-State; Evansville's high temperature 41° remained 13° below the norm for this time of the year. The evening ahead doesn’t look much warmer - overcast skies are expected to linger throughout the region and while we should remain dry north of the Ohio River, many of our Kentuckian communities will see rain chances late this evening and overnight. After seeing temperatures dive to 38° in Evansville by dinnertime and 35° by 10 o’clock, the mercury is expected to tumble to 34° by daybreak Wednesday.
The sun may rise over mostly cloudy skies for much of the Tri-State tomorrow, but decreasing cloud cover is expected to lead to a much clearer and more pleasant Wednesday ahead. After falling to 34° early Wednesday, clear skies will allow temperatures to reach 49° by your lunch hour before bouncing up to 50° a few hours later. Tomorrow evening's commute should remain clear, albeit cool; after seeing 50° around 5 PM, we'll fall to 46° by dinnertime on Wednesday. Thursday looks as though will be quite similar, just warmer - expect mainly clear to partly cloudy skies with a high temperature near 55° on Thursday afternoon.
We continue to keep very close eye on Friday as a combination of colder air and advancing front may generate not only chances for wintry mixture, but accumulating snowfall as we head into the weekend. While nothing is written in stone quite yet, the likelihood of a winter weather event is seemingly growing with every passing model run. According to the latest model data, a line of wintry mix and snowfall will reach our northwesternmost communities as early as Friday afternoon. It will then slowly progress southeastward through the Tri-State before exiting during the predawn hours on Saturday. It remains far too early to start speculating on accumulation totals, but if the latest data holds true (we’ll see), you may want to have your shovel ready to go this weekend.