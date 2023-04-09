A mild Monday before even warmer weather arrives

Hoppy Easter my peeps! Temperatures today were amazing, and conditions supremely sunny. Normally they say, don't go putting all your eggs in one basket, but this week we can't help it. All our days are going to be in the sunny & warm basket and I'm not complaining.
TONIGHT:
39 & CLEAR SKIES
After what can be best described as an absolute treat of an afternoon, our Easter Sunday temperatures will return to some chilly levels. Overnight tonight, clear skies will allow us to drop back into the upper 30s in some locations. So if you had those windows open today, I recommend shutting them before heading to bed so you don't wake up shivering!
THIS WEEK:
40s to 50s / 70s to 80s & SUNNY
This is not a false alarm, we are going to be seeing a long sunny stretch with each day only getting warmer. This is the perfect week for any outdoor activities. Monday will see high temperatures near 70 but as we head toward the weekend, temperatures are going to begin rising into the 80s.
All-in-all, a relatively quiet week but it is a well deserved one!