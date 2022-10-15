A mild Sunday before a cold snap grips the Tri-State next week

You might want to rotate your wardrobe. Don't put all your shorts or short sleeve shirts away just yet, but you might want to unbox those jackets and windbreakers. By the time this weekend is over, a cold snap is going to give us some quite literal freezing temperatures. So if you have plants that don't handle the cold well, I think you may need to start bringing them inside for the winter as our first freezes are expected soon!.
TONIGHT: 48 (Partly Cloudy)
Like it has been these past few days, high pressure is dominating the forecast which will keep winds calm and conditions quiet. We'll see a bit of partly cloudy skies overnight so not the best stargazing weather but it will be a nice evening for any bonfires.
TOMORROW: 70 (Mostly Sunny)
Mostly sunny skies are expected tomorrow with nice and mild conditions. This is some prime Fall Sunday weather. Enjoy it! Crack open those windows, have a meal outside, or go for a walk because cooler afternoons are ahead.
MONDAY: 41 / 53 (Sunny & Breezy)
Grab the wind breaker as we start off the week. A cold front will be blowing through during the day causing blustery conditions and putting a chill in the air.
TUESDAY: 29 / 50 (Sunny & Breezy)
We are expected to have our first freeze of the season Tuesday morning so bring those cold-intolerant plants indoors for a bit –or maybe even for the season. We'll warm up a bit so it was be as chilly during the day but we'll still barely make it out of the 40s by the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: 32 / 63 (Morning Freeze, then Mostly Sunny)
Another freeze is expected Wednesday morning but temperatures will be warming a bit more during the afternoon than they did Tuesday.
LATE WEEK: 30s & 40s / 60s & 70s (Sunnier)
A milder pattern is going to have the cold start to the week give way to nicer end of the week and what seems to be another nice weekend next Saturday and Sunday.