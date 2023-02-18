A milder finish to our President's Day weekend

Happy Saturday everyone. Today was just another case of spring fever for most of us. Warm enough to want to be outside, but not warm enough for us to want to be outside too long. Fortunately, even warmer temperatures are on the way through this upcoming week. The only thing is, is that we are going to be seeing cloudier conditions along with those warmer temperatures.
TONIGHT:
37 & DECREASING CLOUDS
We saw a fantastic Saturday across the Tri-State. Temperatures were milder than they were yesterday and the sunshine helped it feel even nicer. As we head throughout the night, temperatures won't be dropping nearly as much as they did last night. Instead of ice forming on those windshields, just some patchy frost is possible.
TOMORROW:
58 & SUNNY
Tomorrow looks to be a day just asking to be enjoyed. Temperatures near sixty with sunshine is going to feel quite nice! A warning to anyone who may want to go for a walk, read a book outside, etcetera; just be aware it will be breezy so at times it could feel chilly with those gusts.
PRESIDENT'S DAY:
58 & MOSTLY SUNNY W/ MORNING RAIN CHANCES
There's a small chance for some morning showers for our President's Day but once those rain chances clear out it's going to be just as nice of a day as Sunday. One thing that's going for Monday, is even though it'll be just as warm and sunny as Sunday, the winds look to be substantially lower.
MID-TO-LATE WEEK:
WARMER & CLOUDIER
Tuesday into Thursday we see a warming trend, but clouds and rain chances are going to accompany those milder temperatures. Into the late week temperatures drop back to more seasonable levels with rain chances being spotty.