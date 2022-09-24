A milder overnight with another sunny warm afternoon tomorrow

TONIGHT: 62 (Mostly Cloudy)
We will be experiencing a milder overnight tonight with temperatures not dropping out of the 60s. Conditions will still feel comfortable without much humidity but there won't be as much of a chill in the air as we've seen in the past.
SUNDAY: 80 (Mostly Sunny)
Tomorrow will be sunny and enjoyable just like today, but temperatures will be cooler by a few degrees. These make for perfect conditions to spend time outside and enjoy the second half to the weekend.
THIS UPCOMING WEEK: 40s / 70s (Mostly Sunny)
Another cooldown will occur Sunday night into Monday morning. This will keep temperatures in the 70s pretty much all week long next week. Wednesday may even see temperatures barely getting out of the 60s. All week long our mornings will start off in the 40s which will make for a nice first full week of fall.