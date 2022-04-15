A Mixed Basket of an Easter Forecast

Our clear start to the day has now given way to cloud cover and rainfall. After reaching a high temperature of 69° in Evansville earlier today (that's a degree above average for this time of the year), overcast skies and scattered showers will gradually drive temperatures lower this evening. We'll fall to 59° by dinnertime and the mercury should be sitting right around 55° at 10 o'clock - one may wanna keep an umbrella with them during that period as rainfall is expected to continue on and off throughout the evening ahead. The latest model data indicates the last of our rain chances should exit east of the Tri-State between midnight and 1 o'clock on the Saturday morning.
We will wake up to overcast skies early Saturday morning with a low temperature near 53°. Temperatures will gradually climb throughout the morning as cloud cover slowly decreases - the mercury will have climbed to 59° by a lunch hour before peeking at 61° between 3 PM and 4 PM Saturday. By that point of the day, many of us will be seeing partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Saturday evening looks as though will be quite pleasant with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s under mainly clear conditions.
As far as Easter goes, it's a bit of a mixed basket. Conditions should remain dry throughout Sunday morning, meaning those Easter egg hunts and early morning services will be good to go. However, chances of rainfall are expected to move in for the early afternoon and linger on and off throughout our Sunday evening; if you have plans later in the day, be sure to grab an umbrella and leave your peeps at home.