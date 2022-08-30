A much needed break from the heat

Ahhhh, can you feel the relief in the air? Last night's passing cold front finally unleashed northerly winds and cooler, drier conditions on the Tri-State. After reaching 93° yesterday, we only hit 88° earlier this afternoon; northerly winds throughout the evening ahead will help drive temperatures gradually lower, leaving us with our coolest start to a day in nearly 3 weeks! After seeing temperatures dipping to 81° around dinner time, the mercury will fall to 72° by 10 o'clock before bottoming out near 60° early Wednesday morning. If the mercury was to dip below the 60° mark in the River City early tomorrow morning, we'd be looking at our coolest start to a day since is the end of June!
Following what will be nothing short of an absolutely gorgeous start to our midweek, temperatures will quickly warm back up to 80° by our lunch hour. Fortunately, northerly winds and low humidity are expected to linger throughout the Lower Ohio Valley on Wednesday - temperatures are only expected to reach the mid to low 80s later in the afternoon. Our anticipated high temperature of 84° in Evansville would mark our coolest in more than a week. As for tomorrow evening, expect similar conditions throughout the region as temperatures fall from 80° at 7 o'clock to 70° by 10PM.
Be sure to make the most out of the pleasant weather while it lasts, because Thursday looks as though it will be much warmer. The latest model data indicates that we will reach a high temperature near 88° on Thursday afternoon along the Ohio River. While that temperature is right on average for this time of the year, we will also begin to see more humidity creep back in to the Ohio Valley as well, setting the stage for even more heat and humidity down the road. We will wrap of the work week with a high temperature near 90° on Friday and even climb to 91° by Saturday afternoon. The added heat combined with an ample supply of humidity will generate scattered showers and storms as a weak cold front settles in across the region during the holiday weekend ahead. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with on and off rain chances Saturday, Sunday and for Labor Day as well.