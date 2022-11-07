It was a pleasant start to the work week as temperatures climbed back into the upper 60s and low 70s area wide under increasing cloud cover. The added clouds overnight tonight will allow temperatures to remain mild as we had to our Tuesday morning; despite our northeasterly winds getting up to 10 mph, overnight low temperatures are only expected to dip into the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. Expect a morning low temperature near 48° in Evansville under partly clear skies.
A perfect Election Day to vote
You won’t find Mother Nature offering any excuses not to exercise your democratic right on Election Day! Our mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions tomorrow morning will gradually give way to mainly clear skies by Tuesday afternoon. Expect temperatures to remain quite pleasant throughout the day tomorrow; after reaching 65° around our lunch hour, temperatures should top out near 69° once again in Evansville a few hours later. By the time the polls are closing tomorrow evening, temperatures will be in the upper 50s under mainly clear skies. The clear conditions will stick around as temperatures fall from 53° around 10 o’clock back down to 47° by early Wednesday morning.
Mother Nature will turn up the thermostat for both our Wednesday and Thursday ahead - expect afternoon high temperatures in the mid to low 70s both days under mostly sunny skies. Despite the added warmth around our midweek, an inbound cold front slotted for a Friday morning arrival will give way to some significant changes down the road. After the cold front comes and goes Friday, temperatures will fall to 31° that night before only reaching 43° on Saturday afternoon. As long as the latest model data holds, our anticipated Sunday morning low temperature of 23° would represent our coldest since the morning of March 12th, when temperatures last plummeted below 20°!
