A picture-perfect start to the week with even nicer conditions ahead

Happy Sunday Fun-day! It was a gorgeous, allow me to reiterate... GORGEOUS afternoon throughout the Tri-State. As we approach June and the summer solstice a month from today, it will be a lot harder to get PERFECT conditions like this until the fall so enjoy this week! It's a week full of 10s across the board.
TONIGHT:
52 & MOSTLY CLEAR
Humidity levels will be dry and conditions will be mostly clear. Perfect evening to have those windows open and go for an evening stroll. Skies are also clearer than they have been in the past few days as less wildfire smoke is present in our upper atmosphere.
TOMORROW:
81 & SUNNY
Humidity levels continue to be dry and our skies will be the clearest (most blue) that they've been in a few days. We could see some gusty conditions with wind gusts as strong as 20MPH are possible in the afternoon.
TUESDAY:
56 / 83 & SUNNY
Humidity levels will be comfortable. It will be noticeably less dry but humidity won't be uncomfortable. We should expect hazy skies to return as wildfire smoke returns to the area. As a result the sky will look milky again instead of that clear blue that we've come to enjoy.
WEDNESDAY:
61 / 85 & SUNNY
Humidity levels will be comfortable but returning to dry levels. This is all due to a cold front moving through the region and reinforcing dry Canadian air over the Tri-State. This could bring with it some even hazier skies as well.
LATE WEEK:
50s / 70s & SUNNY
Humidity levels will be dry as a bone and sunshine will continue. Temperatures will be as nice as they can for this time of the year.