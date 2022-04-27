A pleasant Thursday, rainy Friday & stormy Saturday

Just another day in paradise, am I right? Afternoon high temperatures reached back into the upper 60s and low 70s earlier on today; our peak temperature of 69° in Evansville was 3° shy of the norm for this time new year. The remainder of the evening will remain crystal clear and comfortable as temperatures gradually dwindle from 66° at 7 PM to 57° by 10 o'clock. We are however expecting increasing cloud cover overnight tonight into Thursday morning, leaving us with a mild start to tomorrow - expect a morning low temperature near 48° in Evansville under scattered cloud cover.
While more cloud cover is expected to affect our Thursday, conditions should remain fairly pleasant overall. The combination of a breezy easterly wind and some added sunshine will allow temperatures of surge back into the mid 70s throughout the Tri-State on Thursday. Our anticipated high temperature of 74° in Evansville will mark your warmest since this past Sunday. Tomorrow evening looks as though it will remain just as nice with temperatures in the mid to low 70s between your evening commute and dinner time.
The combination of a warm front passing through the Lower Ohio Valley on Friday and a cold front arriving late Saturday will bring about, not only additional chances of rainfall, but possibly the threat of Severe Weather as well. Afternoon high temperatures will remain in the upper 60s for our Friday ahead and isolated rain showers will make for a dreary day. Saturday on the other hand will be significantly warmer; afternoon high temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the Tri-State. The advancing cold front that evening will interact with our added warmth and generate a broken line of showers and storms. It's believed that some of the storms embedded within that line may produce a threat for Severe Weather, so much so that the Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for Saturday. We're going to keep a very close eye on that Saturday evening forecast as it draws closer.