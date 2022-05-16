A Pleasant Tuesday & Stormy Wednesday

It was an absolutely gorgeous start to our work week; afternoon high temperatures reached into the upper 70s and low 80s area wide - we tipped the scales at 80° in Evansville earlier on this afternoon. Our crystal clear skies will stick around for this evening as well giving way to temperatures near 76° at dinnertime before tumbling to 66° by 10 o'clock. The combination of those clear skies and a weak westerly wind flow overnight will allow temperatures dwindle back into the mid 50s throughout the Tri-State early Tuesday morning. If reached, tomorrow morning's anticipated low temperature of 55° would mark our coolest start today in over a week.
Tomorrow looks warmer; southerly winds returning to the Tri-State paired with our ample amount of sunshine will help drive temperatures right back up into the mid to low 80s. That being said, Evansville's high temperature of 84° won't feel all that uncomfortable on Tuesday as dewpoint values are expected to remain in the upper 40s in the 50s throughout the day. By the time you're headed home on your evening commute, the temperature will have fallen to 82° in the River City - by dinnertime, the mercury will have dipped to 76°, making Tuesday evening a perfect time to fire up that grill.
Unfortunately, it looks as though our pleasant conditions won't last forever; an approaching core of low pressure will not only force more warmth into the Tri-State for Wednesday, but more Gulf moisture as well. Showers and storms are expected to affect the Lower Ohio Valley throughout our midweek ahead. Some of the storms we see that afternoon and early evening may produce strong winds and small hail, prompting the Storm Prediction Center to place much of the Tri-State under a "1" on the threat Index for Wednesday. We'll continue to monitor Wednesday's potentially severe weather as more forecast data becomes available.