A refreshing evening on tap with a consistent forecast for the new week

We use the term "average" a lot when communicating the weather. Average refers to the climate, or what is the most likely temperature would could expect. However, weather is not climate. Weather varies day-to-day and typically falls above or below the average temperature depending on the weather pattern. What's unusual, is this week will be a pretty average week. We will hover right around the average temperature for this time of the year all week long. Enjoy it, we deserve some weather that doesn't feel like someone left their oven on and open.
TONIGHT: 65 (Decreasing Clouds)
Much cooler conditions –especially when compared to last week– are instore for the Tri-State. We'll see northeasterly winds providing refreshing air and dropping humidity levels noticeably. The slightly cloudier conditions are set to dissolve and give way to clearer skies overnight.
TOMORROW: 87 (Sunny)
Prepare for pleasantness and comfortable weather as we head into tomorrow. There will be sunshine and lower humidity levels and temperatures a couple degrees below average.
MONDAY-SATURDAY: 60s / 80s-90s (Mostly Sunny)
If you aren't a fan of change, you'll like this forecast. Things will stay pretty much the same beginning tomorrow and even into next weekend. Humidity levels won't be too high, temperatures will be around average, and sunshine will be abundant. While the forecast isn't hot, the dry sunny conditions look to exacerbate the current drought that we're in despite the recent rainfalls.