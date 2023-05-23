A refreshing forecast as we approach Memorial Day weekend

Yet another nice afternoon and evening ahead for the Tri-State. Humidity levels are a little higher but they're tolerable. Refreshing conditions will be on the way tomorrow.
Tonight if you manage to catch the sunset you'll be witnessing our first sunset at or later than 8PM for the year! Our sunsets will be 8PM or later now until July 31st. We're nearing the dog days of summer for sure by reaching this feat!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT:
80s to 60s & MOSTLY CLEAR
For our afternoon, temperatures maxed out in the low 80s and humidity levels are the highest they've been in awhile. As a result, it's feeling a bit muggy out there, and with calm winds it almost feels a bit stuffy as well.
As we head through the evening we will be seeing our temperatures remain mild with relatively muggier conditions. You'll notice the air feels a bit stale and muggy. Through the overnight, temperatures will drop to around 63° with mostly clear skies.
TOMORROW:
86 & MOSTLY CLEAR W/ MUGGY CONDITIONS
Our Wednesday –hump day– will literally be a hump temperatures and humidity wise. It'll be the warmest and muggiest it's been in quite awhile until a cold front comes through to cool things off around the afternoon and evening.
This will lead to cooler and more refreshing conditions. Humidity will be cooler, winds will be a bit breezier and it will start to feel a little bit nicer. BUT, hazier skies are in our destiny as even more wildfire smoke is brought in from the north.
Cooler air from north -> wildfires up north = our cooler air is going to be smoky!
LATE WEEK:
50s / 70s & SUNNY W/ HAZIER SKIES
Temperatures and humidity levels will be a lot more refreshing through the end of the week; however, our skies won't be as blue as we are expecting even more wildfire smoke in our future. At least our sunsets in the late week will be spectacular.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:
50s / 70s-80s
Our Saturday is expected to be the most comfortable with lower humidity levels and more comfortable temperatures.
Sunday is looking to be maybe a little cloudier but still sunny, but humidity levels will start creeping up.
Our Memorial Day Monday is looking great but it will certainly feel like summer with humidity rising, temperatures in the mid 80s, and hazy skies continuing.