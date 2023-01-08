A seasonable start to our work week will lead to milder days ahead

After seven straight days of above-average conditions, we finally had our first "seasonable" day of 2023! Temperatures maxed out at around 42° which is right on the nose for "average".
If you're a fan of winter-weather, well unfortunately the outlook for this week is looking mild. At least this means our heating systems are able to catch a break after working overtime in the middle of December's arctic blast.
TONIGHT: 28 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog Developing)
Our first day of 2023 where temperatures are in the "normal" range. So after a seasonable afternoon, a seasonable overnight is set to follow. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 20s for most, but only the lower 30s for our southernmost counties.
Some patchy fog could develop overnight as well. If it does develop, it will likely be in our northeastern most communities as well.
TOMORROW: 47 (Patchy Fog then Sunnier)
After some patchy fog that's possible, once that fog burns off we'll see sunnier skies to start off our work week. Now the sunshine will be limited to a window during the afternoon but we still should see at least a little sun intermixed with some mostly to partly cloudy skies.
TUESDAY: 36 / 54 (Mostly Sunny)
Our Tuesday will be even milder than our Monday. We'll see a bit more sunshine as well. So this may be one of the nicest days to head outside and enjoy the weather. Even warmer days are ahead, but we see increased rain chances.
WEDNESDAY: 42 / 58 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Slight Chance of Rain)
By our hump day, temperatures also reach their hump as temperatures top out in the upper 50s and low 60s. We will be tracking some rain showers possible throughout the area but Wednesday night into early Thursday morning our rain chances are going to be increasing.
THURSDAY: 48 / 55 (Rain Likely)
Rain is likely for Thursday, so if you have any outdoor plans or errands you need to run, I would either incorporate some umbrellas or rain boots into the things you need to have on hand.
NEXT WEEKEND: 20s / 40s (Cloudier)
Drier, but cooler for our weekend. This will be pretty comparable to our current weekend right now. Temperatures are expected to be around seasonable. But the outlook for the next 8-14 days shows warmer conditions are expected to continue throughout the middle part of the month.