A showery Sunday to bring a fall-like Monday

TONIGHT: 68 (Mostly Cloudy w/ A Chance of Showers & Storms)
Shower activity is picking up across the Tri-State and through the overnight we'll see about a 30% chance of showers and storms.
TOMORROW: 77 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Showers Likely)
As we go into tomorrow we're expecting showers with a few possible thunderstorms. These rains won't be of the showery nature but more of the sweeping nature and call for a nice afternoon to hunker down indoors and relax.
MONDAY: 55 / 76 (Partly Sunny)
WOW, grab those pumpkin spice lattes! The rain from Sunday is going to usher in cooler weather and it'll feel like our first fall morning of the season with lows in the mid 50s! Not cold by any means but certainly chillier! Temperatures also won't reach out of the 70s. Perfect afternoon to spend time outside.
TUESDAY:57 / 80 (Sunny)
The perfect combination of chilly start and warm finish is going to happen Tuesday. Not a bad day for a fall flavored drink in the morning but a summer stroll after work!
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: 50s to 60s / lower 80s to upper 80s (Sunny)
Unfortunately warmer weather is on the way. We will slowly see our highs go from the upper 70s to possibly the low 90s by next weekend. So if you're not ready for summer to go quite yet, plan a pool party for next weekend!