Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect portions of the Tri-State through this evening as a cold front gradually drags east through the Lower Ohio Valley. While rainfall totals could amount to more than 0.25” in a few spots, the main focus in the aftermath of today’s rainfall will be the drastic drop in temperature. After reaching highs in the upper 60s and low 70s early in the day, the mercury will fall to 48° overnight tonight into early Thursday morning, setting the stage for an even cooler afternoon ahead.
A significant cooldown ahead
Our Thursday looks as though it will be clear, but cool. A strong west northwesterly wind gusting as high as 25 mph will continue to usher a much cooler and dryer air mass into the Tri-State. Despite the ample supply of sunshine, temperatures are only expected to reach the mid to low 60s area wide; we will top out near 65° on Thursday afternoon. From there, temperatures will dwindle to 56° at dinnertime before tumbling back down into the upper 40s by 10 o’clock - overnight low temperatures are expected to plunge all the way back down into the upper 30s early Friday morning.
While we are expected to wake up to a morning low temperature of 38° early Friday, the return of a breezy southerly wind paired with another sunny day, will help drive temperatures all the way back up into the low 70s. After reaching 71° on Friday, temperatures will reach a little higher for Saturday - we will push 74° for Saturday afternoon; another passing cold front will bring about not only another round of showers and thunderstorms, but another cool down early next week
Long range model data currently indicates that we could see your coldest temperatures in six months by the time we kick off the next work week. If the latest forecast holds, temperatures are expected to dip to 33° in Evansville Monday night and early Tuesday. And only with that giveaway to our first hard frost of the season, but also our coldest temperatures since April 10. Worse yet, next Tuesday afternoon appears as though it will be the coolest day since April 18. Clear skies. With northerly winds that night will drive temperatures back down below the freezing mark for the first time in 6 1/2 months ; We will fall to 30° in Evansville by next Wednesday morning!
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device