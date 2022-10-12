 Skip to main content
.Gusty west to northwest winds, relative humidity dropping to
around 20 percent, and very dry fuels will result in critical fire
danger Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014,
015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075, 076, 076, 077, 078,
080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086, 086, 087,
087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...Fire weather zones 075,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089,
090, 091, 092, 093, and 094. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA...Fire weather
zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088. IN WEST KENTUCKY...Fire
weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, and 022.
IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI...Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114.

* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30
mph.

* HUMIDITY...around 20 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

A significant cooldown ahead

  • 0
A cool and breezy Thursday

Temperatures remain below average tomorrow.

 Cameron Hopman

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect portions of the Tri-State through this evening as a cold front gradually drags east through the Lower Ohio Valley. While rainfall totals could amount to more than 0.25” in a few spots, the main focus in the aftermath of today’s rainfall will be the drastic drop in temperature. After reaching highs in the upper 60s and low 70s early in the day, the mercury will fall to 48° overnight tonight into early Thursday morning, setting the stage for an even cooler afternoon ahead.

 
Our Thursday looks as though it will be clear, but cool. A strong west northwesterly wind gusting as high as 25 mph will continue to usher a much cooler and dryer air mass into the Tri-State. Despite the ample supply of sunshine, temperatures are only expected to reach the mid to low 60s area wide; we will top out near 65° on Thursday afternoon. From there, temperatures will dwindle to 56° at dinnertime before tumbling back down into the upper 40s by 10 o’clock - overnight low temperatures are expected to plunge all the way back down into the upper 30s early Friday morning.
 
While we are expected to wake up to a morning low temperature of 38° early Friday, the return of a breezy southerly wind paired with another sunny day, will help drive temperatures all the way back up into the low 70s. After reaching 71° on Friday, temperatures will reach a little higher for Saturday - we will push 74° for Saturday afternoon; another passing cold front will bring about not only another round of showers and thunderstorms, but another cool down early next week
 
Long range model data currently indicates that we could see your coldest temperatures in six months by the time we kick off the next work week. If the latest forecast holds, temperatures are expected to dip to 33° in Evansville Monday night and early Tuesday. And only with that giveaway to our first hard frost of the season, but also our coldest temperatures since April 10. Worse yet, next Tuesday afternoon appears as though it will be the coolest day since April 18. Clear skies. With northerly winds that night will drive temperatures back down below the freezing mark for the first time in 6 1/2 months ; We will fall to 30° in Evansville by next Wednesday morning!

