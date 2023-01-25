 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3
inches, with localized totals possibly approaching 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana and Gallatin, Johnson, Pope,
and Pulaski Counties in Illinois.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

A slushy and wet start to Wednesday; cold and breezy afternoon expected

Tracking rain, sleet, and snow
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a messy start to the morning with rain and snow moving across the Tri-State area. It has now transitioned to primarily rain, but it is still going to be a mess on our roadways as temperatures stay right around or above freezing. Activity will begin dissipating this afternoon as highs reach the mid to upper 30s. Winds will stay quite gusty out of the West, some gusts could reach 40 mph. 

