TODAY: It's a messy start to the morning with rain and snow moving across the Tri-State area. It has now transitioned to primarily rain, but it is still going to be a mess on our roadways as temperatures stay right around or above freezing. Activity will begin dissipating this afternoon as highs reach the mid to upper 30s. Winds will stay quite gusty out of the West, some gusts could reach 40 mph.
A slushy and wet start to Wednesday; cold and breezy afternoon expected
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today