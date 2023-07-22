A spectacular Sunday before a pattern change early next week

After a very active start to this week, finally we are relishing in the quieter conditions. We did see a few isolated showers today but they were very small and short lived. This is acceptable after the unrelenting threat days we had. The good news is, much of the same can be expected in the coming days.
TONIGHT:
64 & MOSTLY CLEAR
After a few isolated pop-up showers this afternoon those already minimal rain chances will continue to diminish as the heat of the day subsides.
Tonight, a refreshing low in the mid 60s with acceptable humidity is ideal for anyone trying to make the most of these conditions outdoors on this Saturday night.
TOMORROW:
85 & MOSTLY SUNNY W/ ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE
Tomorrow will be another nice and stellar day. Humidity will be kept in check with mostly sunny conditions prevailing. There is the possibility of a few isolated showers just as today. But the scale we're talking about means likely only a handful of people in the Tri-State even have a chance of seeing a short shower tomorrow. Chances are, it'll be nice and dry.