A summer-like afternoon with heat and storms for Saturday

TONIGHT:
56 & MOSTLY CLEAR
After a few pop-up showers this afternoon, mostly dry and mostly clear conditions are expected through the overnight. After a warm day today and another one on tap for tomorrow, now would be a good time to open those windows to cool off your living space.
TOMORROW:
81 & MOSTLY SUNNY
Not only will it feel like a summer afternoon but it will look and behave like one as well. We'll see lots of cumulus clouds (those puffy ones we see in the summer) and heat building. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the 80s and like during the summer, those clouds will build during the day.
Late tomorrow evening, a cold front is going to move through the area and tap into a lot of that summer-like energy and produce a few thunderstorms and heavy showers. A few of which could be on the severe side. But our threat for severe weather is limited and we'll be on the tail end of that threat –meaning the storms will already be weakening as they make their way into the Tri-State.
SUNDAY:
59 / 63 & SHOWERS
Even though the threat for severe weather is over by Sunday, we'll still see a few showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon as a cold front filters in. This means temperatures Sunday will barely be warming up at all.
NEXT WEEK:
40s / 70s & SUNNIER
The cooler weather means the beginning of next week will have chilly starts in the AM and cool afternoons. But we will be seeing a gradual warmup into next weekend.