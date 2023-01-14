A sunnier and cool Sunday before rain chances return on MLK Day

It's been a mild January, that's for sure. But yesterday and today have been exceptions to the rule. Yesterday, we saw our first snowflakes of 2023 and today we saw our coldest high temperatures of the year so far as well.
If you're not a fan of it feeling like January, good news is that mild weather returns as we head into the midweek next week.
TONIGHT: 26 (Mostly Cloudy)
We'll see that cloud cover linger throughout the night tonight with temperatures feeling a bit chillier than they have been for most of January so far. As a matter of fact, today was only the 5th "normal" day of January with a total of eight other days that have been "above average" temperature-wise.
Expect some of the coldest temperatures we've seen since the new year with temperatures in the mid-20s throughout the Tri-State.
TOMORROW: 46 (Mostly Sunny)
We look to add another "normal" day to our tally with temperatures pretty seasonable for this time of the year.
Enjoy the sunshine because as we start the new work week we look to be tracking some rain chances.
MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY: 37 / 54 (Cloudy w/ Rain Expected)
It will start off as a drizzle in the morning, and become a more steady rain by the afternoon. The rain looks to be light-to-moderate until heavier rain is possible by the evening. Then right after the rain turns heavier, it should begin clearing out early on in the night.
Unfortunately, based on all this, it doesn't look like the best day for any outdoor plans, but fear not. You do not have to be outside to appreciate and admire the contributions Dr. Martin Luther King made to American society.
TUESDAY: 48 / 56 (Mostly Sunny)
Who hoo! We don't have to wait too long after the rain to see more sunshine and help us dry out. Plus temperatures will be nice and mild too.
WEDNESDAY: 37 / 50 (Mostly Cloudy, then Mostly Cloudy w/ Rain Chances)
Rain chances return Wednesday evening, so be prepared for a little bit of wet conditions possible on that evening commute.
Thursday and beyond, it appears as though rain chances should remain minimal and temperatures remaining seasonable.