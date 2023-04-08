A sunny & warm Easter in store before more warmth arrives

After 8 tornadoes occurred on March 3rd, and another one this past Wednesday, it's fair enough to say this spring has been VERY active. Fortunately, the spring severe weather machine looks to be shutting down and downright pleasant weather looks to take over. We deserve a break, and a splendid break we shall receive. Just in time for Easter and the week following!
TONIGHT:
39 & CLEAR
After taking all day for the clouds to clear, they're gone and basically gone for good. We'll be seeing clear skies and chilly temperatures tonight. Overnight lows could bottom out in the upper 30s. We're not expecting a frost or freeze, but if you're worried about particularly sensitive plants and saplings I would take a few safety precautions.
EASTER:
68 & SUNNY
Despite the chilly start, we'll be warming up quite nicely through our Easter Sunday. Temperatures will be warming up well into the upper 60s with unrelenting sunshine.
MONDAY-FRIDAY:
40s to 50s / 60s to 80s & SUNNY
A warming trend is expected as high pressure sets aim to take over the Tri-State. What does this mean? Each day will be sunny as can be, and each day will be warmer than the next. This warming trend looks to continue through next weekend. So despite our work week starting off around 70°, our weekend looks to be around 80°!