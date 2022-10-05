A warmup and a cooldown

Despite our temperatures being a little bit warmer this afternoon, conditions will remain quite pleasant for that West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Expect temperatures right around the 70° mark at dinner time before tumbling to 60° by 10 o’clock. Overnight low temperatures are expected to dwindle as low as the upper 40s and low 50s; a weak southerly wind flow returning to the Tri-State overnight will only allow temperatures to fall to 52° near Evansville.
The mild start to a Thursday morning will set the stage for a much warmer day overall - scattered cloud cover will be a possibility throughout the day, but temperatures are still expected to reach the low 80s throughout the Lower Ohio valley; we will top out at 81° on Thursday afternoon, marking the warmest day in Evansville in nearly 2 weeks. The warmth however, isn't expected to last all that long - a cold front passing through Thursday afternoon and early evening will give way to a significant cooldown to follow. At least we don’t have to worry about any rain chances with that passing cold front; conditions are expected to remain absolutely gorgeous tomorrow evening. Temperatures will remain in the mid to low 70s as you stroll Franklin Street around dinnertime.
After only seeing temperatures dip as low as 53° early Friday morning, a strong northerly wind flow will take hold of the region before daybreak. Winds gusting as high as 20 mph out of the north will carry a much cooler air mass southward into the Tri-State, only allowing afternoon high temperatures to reach as high as the mid to upper 60s. We are only expected to reach an afternoon high temperature near 67° - if you think that’s cool, just wait until the overnight hours arrive. The combination of clear skies and breezy northerly winds will plummet temperatures overnight. Expect the mercury to get to its lowest point in five and a half months! We will wake up to a morning low temperature of just 38° early Saturday morning, likely leaving some of us with our first light frost of the season.