A white Christmas with even more snow chances on the way Monday

T'was the night before Christmas, it's a fortune to heat an apartment –imagine a house!
Temperatures remain frigid, t'was so cold a rubber band remains rigid.
Hawaii will most definitely see a bright hibiscus flower, while the Tri-State is sure to see a white Christmas within the hour.
Travel is difficult with the roads not yet clear, but more snow is on the way, so show some good cheer.
Tuesday and beyond a warm up is inbound, rain by next weekend will leave you homebound.
So for today, enjoy the snow and the cold, because in the coming days the rain will get old.
Despite the forecast, we'll all be alright. So on the eve of the big day,
MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT
TONIGHT: 7 (Clear)
We can expect another bone chilling cold overnight tonight with wind chill values as low as zero. Winds will be out of the west at 6-10mph.
CHRISTMAS: 22 (Sunny)
Our first white Christmas since 2010 is expected tomorrow! We have an official snow depth at Evansville airport of 2" which is more than enough to surpass the required 1" for an "official white christmas". With sunshine we could see some of the snow on the roadways to continue to melt a bit with the help of salt but temperatures will remain well below zero so don't expect much in the way of those snowdrifts or snow in the yard to melt anytime soon.
MONDAY: 16 / 30 (Snow Likely)
Things will be getting a bit warmer, but we also see our next chance for snow Monday. The snow isn't expected to be nearly as much of a storm as this past Thursday but could still bring a nice little dose of snow to the forecast. This might impact those traveling back from their Christmas holiday.
TUESDAY: 17/30 (Mostly Sunny)
Temperatures remain stable and below zero, but mostly sunny skies will make it feel a bit better.
MID-WEEK: Warming Up (Getting Cloudier)
As we go into Wednesday and into next weekend we see a warming trend where we go above average and also see rain chances almost each day. So be prepared to swap those snow boots for rain boots by next Saturday!