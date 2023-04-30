A windy start to the week after hail showers graced the Tri-State

What an odd little afternoon! Rain showers with a few thunderstorms were forecasted, and that was verified with flying colors. But all due to a very low freezing layer (the altitude you'd have to float to to see freezing temperatures) was a lot closer to the surface today. That meant even weak thunderstorms with weak updrafts were able to loft water droplets into the freezing layer and drop hail.
Pea sized hail was reported in Darmstadt, Owensboro, Newburgh, and I even saw it with my own two eyes in Evansville! Set-ups like this are a little more typical in the spring as the upper atmosphere remains relatively cool while we start to see warmer temperatures at the surface.
But one thing is for certain, those hail-showers (odd, right?) ushered in some gusty conditions. Winds right now are gusting to around 25-30MPH, and we'll see even windier conditions for our Monday afternoon. It won't be until Wednesday that we see calmer winds and finally some sunshine!
TONIGHT:
44 & PARTLY CLOUDY
Tonight we'll see drier conditions take hold but those clouds won't really be going anywhere. Expect those windy conditions to continue throughout the overnight but becoming a bit more tame during the dark of night.
TOMORROW:
60 & MOSTLY CLOUDY W/ GUSTY CONDITIONS
It'll be another breezy and cloudy day.
Wind gusts will vary depending on the time of day:
In the morning, winds will gust to around 25MPH, but by the afternoon the winds will gust up to 40MPH! Once the sun sets and things get dark, the winds will begin calming back down again for a bit.
Expect mostly cloudy skies but at least we're not expecting any rain chances.
TUESDAY:
44/60 & MOSTLY CLOUDY W/ BREEZY CONDITIONS
Tuesday will be almost a rinse-and-repeat of Monday, expect winds will be slightly less than they will be on Monday. Cloudcover will otherwise remain pretty much the same.
WEDNESDAY:
41/59 & SUNNY
Finally, things switch up, and for the better. We'll see sunny conditions and winds will finally not be as annoying and strong. Winds will gust to around 25MPH which is typically right on the cusp of what we consider tolerable when trying to enjoy the great outdoors!
LATE WEEK:
50s / 60s & MIX OF CLOUDS AND SUN W/ RAIN CHANCES
After unseasonably cool weather dominates the beginning and middle of the week, a warm-up will take hold for the end of the week. We'll see temperatures surge into the 70s. Don't think of it as a warmup though, think of it as a return to average.