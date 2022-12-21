A winter storm is just 24 hours away, here's the latest on what you need to know

Today is the winter solstice and we're wasting no time getting into the thick of it with some potentially hazardous winter weather. While the darkest day of the year is here, we will be seeing some of our coldest days ahead despite the increasing daylight.
TODAY: 45 (Partly Cloudy)
We're expecting good travel conditions today, so if you're flexible with travel plans, go for it today.
Tomorrow travel will be heavily impacted by snow and a potential flash freeze.
TOMORROW: 36 / 46 (Rain then Mix then Snow) [WINTER STORM WATCH & WIND CHILL WARNING]
Here's a look at those winter storm watches and warnings that will go into effect tomorrow afternoon and lasting until Friday morning.
Once that winter weather moves through, another threat begins to impact the Tri-State. We will be seeing dangerous wind chill values as early as 6PM tomorrow and lasting until noon on Friday!
Now breaking down what to expect: Morning rain showers cannot be ruled out, but temperatures will be mild and in the 40s from the morning into the afternoon.
By 11-2PM, the cold front approaches and we see a strong line of rain moving in, and as quickly as that rain moves into, it transitions to snow. We could see a temperature drop of about 20° in just a half hour which means any rain that does fall will likely freeze in place on those roadways.
Take it easy on the bridges and overpasses tomorrow because things will be guaranteed to be slick.
By the evening, snow will continue but slowly taper off and truly arctic air moves in. Temperatures Friday morning will likely drop below zero for the first since January 2nd, 2018!
Another travel hazard to worry about, even after the snow falls we can see blowing snow Friday night due to winds gusting up to 40MPH! This will likely cause snow drifts but also power outages throughout the Tri-State.
With the amount of snow we're expecting, those gusty winds will be sure to blow it around and cause poor visibility and snow drifts.
As a result of a flash freeze, snowfall, blowing snow, and slick roads; try to avoid traveling tomorrow as much as you can. Try and get to where you need to go either today or Friday and Saturday because tomorrow will be a giant headache if you try traveling.
If you must travel tomorrow, do it as early as possible. Conditions will be good enough to travel only in the morning. Once we go beyond noon, the window for safe and easy travel will close.
FRIDAY: -2 / 8 (Partly Cloudy) [WIND CHILL WARNING UNTIL 6AM]
Although the storm may have passed the cold weather will linger and the most dangerous threat will still be with us... those bitter wind chill values. It could feel as cold as -25° Friday morning. So be sure to bundle up.
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY 2 / 15 (Saturday) & 5 / 18 (Sunday)
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will still be cold but the coldest of the cold, and bitterest of the wind chills should be making their way out.
Whatever snow we do see tomorrow will likely stick around so our chances for a White Christmas are looking more and more likely by the day. We just have to see at least 1" of snow tomorrow.
Just be prepared to be stuck below freezing until next Tuesday!