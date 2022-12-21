A winter storm is just 24 hours away, here's the latest on what you need to know

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
as low as -20 to -26 are possible as a result of Thursday night
low temperatures of 1 to -4 with sustained winds of 15-25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow
possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally
up to 4 inches not ruled out.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind chill warning means that a combination of very cold air
and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation.

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
as low as -20 to -26 are possible as a result of Thursday night
low temperatures of 1 to -4 with sustained winds of 15-25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow
possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally
up to 4 inches not ruled out.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind chill warning means that a combination of very cold air
and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation.

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

&&

A winter storm is just 24 hours away, here's the latest on what you need to know

  • Updated
  • 0
Today is the winter solstice and we're wasting no time getting into the thick of it with some potentially hazardous winter weather. While the darkest day of the year is here, we will be seeing some of our coldest days ahead despite the increasing daylight. 
 
TODAY: 45 (Partly Cloudy)
We're expecting good travel conditions today, so if you're flexible with travel plans, go for it today.
 
Tomorrow travel will be heavily impacted by snow and a potential flash freeze. 
 
TOMORROW: 36 / 46 (Rain then Mix then Snow) [WINTER STORM WATCH & WIND CHILL WARNING]
 
Here's a look at those winter storm watches and warnings that will go into effect tomorrow afternoon and lasting until Friday morning.
Wind Chill Alerts
 
Once that winter weather moves through, another threat begins to impact the Tri-State. We will be seeing dangerous wind chill values as early as 6PM tomorrow and lasting until noon on Friday!
Wind Chill Alerts
Now breaking down what to expect: Morning rain showers cannot be ruled out, but temperatures will be mild and in the 40s from the morning into the afternoon.  
 
By 11-2PM, the cold front approaches and we see a strong line of rain moving in, and as quickly as that rain moves into, it transitions to snow. We could see a temperature drop of about 20° in just a half hour which means any rain that does fall will likely freeze in place on those roadways.
 
Take it easy on the bridges and overpasses tomorrow because things will be guaranteed to be slick. 
 
By the evening, snow will continue but slowly taper off and truly arctic air moves in. Temperatures Friday morning will likely drop below zero for the first since January 2nd, 2018!
 
Another travel hazard to worry about, even after the snow falls we can see blowing snow Friday night due to winds gusting up to 40MPH! This will likely cause snow drifts but also power outages throughout the Tri-State. 
 
With the amount of snow we're expecting, those gusty winds will be sure to blow it around and cause poor visibility and snow drifts.
Snowfall Predicitions
 
As a result of a flash freeze, snowfall, blowing snow, and slick roads; try to avoid traveling tomorrow as much as you can. Try and get to where you need to go either today or Friday and Saturday because tomorrow will be a giant headache if you try traveling.
Travel Conditions
If you must travel tomorrow, do it as early as possible. Conditions will be good enough to travel only in the morning. Once we go beyond noon, the window for safe and easy travel will close.
 
FRIDAY: -2 / 8 (Partly Cloudy) [WIND CHILL WARNING UNTIL 6AM]
Although the storm may have passed the cold weather will linger and the most dangerous threat will still be with us... those bitter wind chill values. It could feel as cold as -25° Friday morning. So be sure to bundle up.
Wind Chill Values
 
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY 2 / 15 (Saturday) & 5 / 18 (Sunday)
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will still be cold but the coldest of the cold, and bitterest of the wind chills should be making their way out. 
 
Whatever snow we do see tomorrow will likely stick around so our chances for a White Christmas are looking more and more likely by the day. We just have to see at least 1" of snow tomorrow.
 
Just be prepared to be stuck below freezing until next Tuesday!
Seven Day
 
 
 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you