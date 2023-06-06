 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Above average warmth and dry skies continue Tuesday

  • 0
Hazy & Warm Tuesday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a comfortable start to our Tuesday with temperatures starting out in the 50s and 60s. It'll be another hot day across the Tri-State especially as highs continuously rise into the mid to upper 80s. The Canadian Wildfire smoke will be with us again today, which will give us a hazy look in our skies. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you