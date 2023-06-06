TODAY: It's a comfortable start to our Tuesday with temperatures starting out in the 50s and 60s. It'll be another hot day across the Tri-State especially as highs continuously rise into the mid to upper 80s. The Canadian Wildfire smoke will be with us again today, which will give us a hazy look in our skies.
Above average warmth and dry skies continue Tuesday
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
