Active weather continues Tuesday; heat & humidity fuels storms

TODAY: It's a dry and warm start to our Tuesday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. It will remain mostly quiet for the morning but as we head into the afternoon, you should expect for highs to reach the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Daytime heating will help fuel showers and storms late morning and into the afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under the threat of severe weather for the afternoon. After lunch we could see some strong storms carrying gusty winds and hail mixed in with the thunderstorms. The greatest threat is heavy rainfall that could cause flooding, especially in the southwestern region.
TONIGHT: Another round of severe weather is expected to impact us late evening and into the overnight hours. Please stay weather aware because some of those storms could be stronger than the round that moves through in the afternoon. Some of those could linger into your Wednesday morning with temperatures dropping into the low 70s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start off on the damp side, but storms should start tapering off as the sun rises. Humidity and heat will continue to keep us feeling sticky through Thursday. After a front finally pushes through conditions will become more comfortable Friday and into the weekend.