Added warmth fuels Friday's storms

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Minor flooding is occurring at several points along the lower Ohio
River. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at all forecast
points from Wednesday to Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 40.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2
feet tomorrow. It will then fall below flood stage late
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Minor flooding is occurring at several points along the lower Ohio
River. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at all forecast
points from Wednesday to Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.6
feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Added warmth fuels Friday's storms

  • 0
Storms return Friday

The threat of Severe Weather remains possible Friday night.

 Cameron Hopman

Conditions were far more favorable across the Tri-State for our Tuesday. After kicking off the second day of the work week under mostly cloudy skies, the skies above the region quickly cleared and gave way to temperatures in the mid to low 50s; we topped out at 54° and Evansville earlier on. Expect our clear skies to stick around this evening as well, allowing temperatures to plunge overnight. We will wake up tomorrow to a morning low temperature near 33° in Evansville early Wednesday.

Despite the frosty conditions early Wednesday, temperatures are expected to surge for our midweek. In fact, temperatures will climb higher for both our Wednesday and Thursday ahead! Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies both days with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to low 60s in the RIver City. Unfortunately, the added warmth returning to the Lower Ohio Valley will help fuel our threat for showers and storms come Friday.

Shower and thunderstorm activity will reach the Tri-State ahead of an advancing cold front as early as Friday morning, but the greatest threat from the storms will hold off until Friday evening. A line of storms firing up directly ahead of the cold front will reach our westernmost communities between 6PM and 7PM Friday. According to the latest model data, the storms will reach Evansville around 8PM before pushing out of the Tri-State after 10PM.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for Friday evening. We will continue to have more information on this potential threat as Friday draws closer.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you