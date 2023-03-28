Added warmth fuels Friday's storms

Conditions were far more favorable across the Tri-State for our Tuesday. After kicking off the second day of the work week under mostly cloudy skies, the skies above the region quickly cleared and gave way to temperatures in the mid to low 50s; we topped out at 54° and Evansville earlier on. Expect our clear skies to stick around this evening as well, allowing temperatures to plunge overnight. We will wake up tomorrow to a morning low temperature near 33° in Evansville early Wednesday.
Despite the frosty conditions early Wednesday, temperatures are expected to surge for our midweek. In fact, temperatures will climb higher for both our Wednesday and Thursday ahead! Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies both days with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to low 60s in the RIver City. Unfortunately, the added warmth returning to the Lower Ohio Valley will help fuel our threat for showers and storms come Friday.
Shower and thunderstorm activity will reach the Tri-State ahead of an advancing cold front as early as Friday morning, but the greatest threat from the storms will hold off until Friday evening. A line of storms firing up directly ahead of the cold front will reach our westernmost communities between 6PM and 7PM Friday. According to the latest model data, the storms will reach Evansville around 8PM before pushing out of the Tri-State after 10PM.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for Friday evening. We will continue to have more information on this potential threat as Friday draws closer.