Additional rain on the way

Yet another dose of heavy rainfall this morning has left some portions of the Tri-State with more than 5" of estimated rainfall over the last 48 hours alone. While we are expected to see a bit of a break from the rainfall this evening, we are still anticipating additional chances for precip in the extended forecast. If you are headed out and about this evening, the majority of the region should remain dry; outside of a few isolated showers popping up north of the Ohio River, we should see mainly cloudy skies throughout the area. Temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle from around the 78° mark at 7 o'clock to 75° by 10PM before falling to around 74° in Evansville right around daybreak Wednesday morning.
It's around daybreak that we begin to see our next chances of pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect the region on and off throughout the first half of our Wednesday. The latest model data indicates that the majority of the showers and storms should exit east of the Tri-State between noon and 1PM on Wednesday. Following the departure of Wednesday's rain chances, temperatures are expected to surge back into the upper 80s and even low 90s for some of us; we are expected to reach a high temperature of 90° in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon. Worse yet, the amount of humidity in the atmosphere could make that 90° temperature feel more like 101° at times late tomorrow afternoon. Model data continues to indicate that our Wednesday evening should remain dry with temperatures gradually dwindling from 89° around tomorrow evening's commute to 79° by 10PM.