After 1-2" of Rain Tri-Statewide, Black Ice Formation is Expected as Temperatures Plunge

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Periods of heavy rain last night and this morning are expected to
continue through the middle afternoon hours. This additional
rainfall will only worsen flooding conditions expected across the
area. If you live in a flood prone or low-lying area, you may need
to make plans to quickly move to higher ground. Several secondary
roads will likely see flooding, so travel is not recommended unless
it is an emergency.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess, Henderson,
McLean and Union.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1122 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the
warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Owensboro, Henderson, Princeton, Mount Vernon,
Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Fort Branch,
Oakland City, Petersburg, Rockport, Sturgis, Melody Hill,
Breckinridge Center, Dale, Haubstadt, Darmstadt and
Owensville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

After 1-2" of Rain Tri-Statewide, Black Ice Formation is Expected as Temperatures Plunge

  • 0
22-2-17 Tonight's Low Temperatures
Gunnar Consol
Today's severe weather potential fortunately didn't amount to as much as expected. This was due to rain beginning a lot earlier than anticipated which cut off the ground from daytime heating -required for severe weather. As precipitation lingers tonight throughout the Tri-State, we could see a refreeze of today's rain as temperatures plunge tonight.
 
After a pleasant weekend, we'll see a bit more precipitation next work week as we see chances for rain and then snow enter the forecast.  
 
TONIGHT: 23 (Clearing Skies) [THREAT FOR BLACK ICE POSS.]
After receiving in excess of 1" of rain across the Tri-State, and 2"+ in some spots, there is a lot of standing water. This will pose a threat tonight as we have clear skies and temperatures dropping into the 20s. Black Ice formation is possible as water continues to drain, cover roadways, and pool in parts of the roads.
 
FRIDAY: 37 (Sunny) [THREAT FOR BLACK ICE POSS.]
Things will be quiet and quite pleasant. We'll return to temperatures that remind us "Hey, it is February after all!" After a dousing of rain on Thursday, Sunny skies will be much appreciated. As ice thaws, water will continue to drain. This means the threat for a refreeze and formation of black ice is possible but not as severe as Thursday night's hard freeze.
 
SATURDAY: 29 / 43 (Sunny) [THREAT FOR BLACK ICE POSS.]
High pressure settles in, so things will remain quite, calm, and sunny.
 
SUNDAY: 30 / 58 (Sunny)
High pressure begins to shift to the east, and changes our wind direction from northwesterly to southeasterly. This will allow for a brilliant warmup. 
 
EARLY-WEEK: 40s then 50s / 50s then 60s (Cloudy) [Chance for Rain]
A stationary front brings rain chances and a bit of a warm-up early week. 
 
MID-WEEK: 40s then 30s / 50s then 30s (Cloudy) [Chance for Snow]
A system from the west begins to move into the area bringing us our next chance of wintry precipitation. 

Recommended for you