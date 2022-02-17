After 1-2" of Rain Tri-Statewide, Black Ice Formation is Expected as Temperatures Plunge

Today's severe weather potential fortunately didn't amount to as much as expected. This was due to rain beginning a lot earlier than anticipated which cut off the ground from daytime heating -required for severe weather. As precipitation lingers tonight throughout the Tri-State, we could see a refreeze of today's rain as temperatures plunge tonight.
After a pleasant weekend, we'll see a bit more precipitation next work week as we see chances for rain and then snow enter the forecast.
TONIGHT: 23 (Clearing Skies) [THREAT FOR BLACK ICE POSS.]
After receiving in excess of 1" of rain across the Tri-State, and 2"+ in some spots, there is a lot of standing water. This will pose a threat tonight as we have clear skies and temperatures dropping into the 20s. Black Ice formation is possible as water continues to drain, cover roadways, and pool in parts of the roads.
FRIDAY: 37 (Sunny) [THREAT FOR BLACK ICE POSS.]
Things will be quiet and quite pleasant. We'll return to temperatures that remind us "Hey, it is February after all!" After a dousing of rain on Thursday, Sunny skies will be much appreciated. As ice thaws, water will continue to drain. This means the threat for a refreeze and formation of black ice is possible but not as severe as Thursday night's hard freeze.
SATURDAY: 29 / 43 (Sunny) [THREAT FOR BLACK ICE POSS.]
High pressure settles in, so things will remain quite, calm, and sunny.
SUNDAY: 30 / 58 (Sunny)
High pressure begins to shift to the east, and changes our wind direction from northwesterly to southeasterly. This will allow for a brilliant warmup.
EARLY-WEEK: 40s then 50s / 50s then 60s (Cloudy) [Chance for Rain]
A stationary front brings rain chances and a bit of a warm-up early week.
MID-WEEK: 40s then 30s / 50s then 30s (Cloudy) [Chance for Snow]
A system from the west begins to move into the area bringing us our next chance of wintry precipitation.