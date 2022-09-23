After a chilly morning, a cool and cloudy Friday afternoon expected

"It's Friday, Friday, Gotta Get Down on Friday" -Rebecca Black (circa 2011)
A nice cool fall morning is in store for our first full day of fall. We made it through summer! Phew! Temperatures are going to be cool today but with increasing clouds our temperatures overnight tonight won't cool off as much as they did this morning.
TODAY: 71 (Increasing Clouds)
Temperatures today will be just slightly cooler than what they were yesterday. We reached the mid-to-upper 70s yesterday, and today we'll struggle to get much further beyond that 70° mark.
The day will start sunny (only at the very beginning) because as we head throughout the day we'll see increasing clouds making it look and feel very fall-like!
TONIGHT: 58 (Mostly Cloudy w/ 30% Chance of Showers)
The first Friday evening of fall and it's chilly, I think this calls for the season's first bonfire! We will see cloudier skies so as a result temperatures won't cool off quite as much tonight as the clouds act like a blanket trapping in heat.
SATURDAY: 58 / 82 (Mostly Cloudy)
A little bit of a warmup is in store by Saturday so if yesterday and today is a bit too chilly for your liking you have an opportunity to bask in the sun to warm up tomorrow.
SUNDAY: 63 / 81 (Mostly Sunny)
Probably the nicer day this weekend with temperatures being similar to Saturday but plenty of sunshine to be enjoyed!
NEXT WEEK: 40s / 70s & 80s (Mostly Sunny)
Woo hoo, the fall weather train keeps on chugging as we expect below average conditions to continue even into next week!