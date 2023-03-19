After a cold start tomorrow, spring begins and brings warmer temperatures!

What a cold weekend, brrr!!! I even managed to see snow flurries here at the station last night, and accumulating snow as close as Washington in Daviess County (IN). This morning roads were slight for a short bit before the March sun was able to melt some of that overnight snow between Washington and Indianapolis. Enough cold talk. Hang in there, the vernal equinox (spring equinox) is this Tuesday which means we will officially have more daylight than nighttime from this Tuesday until the autumnal equinox all the way on September 23rd. There's hope!
Plus today was our second sunset at or later than 7PM of the year and we'll continue to see our sunsets get later and later all the way until the summer solstice on June 21st. Warmer and brighter conditions are literally on the horizon!
TONIGHT:
23 & CLEAR
The cold weather of this weekend will bleed into our overnight. As a result, another cold overnight is expected with widespread low 20s throughout the Tri-State.
MONDAY:
52 & SUNNY
Fear not, the cold trend that we saw for this weekend will fall out of fashion and we'll see warming temperatures tomorrow afternoon. Highs around the Tri-State will be in the low 50s with sunny skies. With relatively calm winds this means Monday will feel downright splendid!
TUESDAY:
30 / 55 & INCREASING CLOUD COVER
The even milder weather continues to filter into the area through Tuesday. This means temperature by Tuesday afternoon will be into the mid 50s. The only downside is we're trading the sunny skies for those warmer temperatures. Tuesday there's a slight chance of showers in the afternoon as cloud cover increases.
WEDNESDAY:
45 / 63 & MOSTLY CLOUDY
Even warmer weather continues to filter into the area but again, it's because warm moist air from the south will continue to filter in. Showers cannot be ruled out primarily in the afternoon and evening.
THURSDAY:
58 / 73 & MOSTLY CLOUDY
Rain chances continue, rain will be a likelihood with a possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon Thursday.
LATE WEEK/WEEKEND:
MILD CONDITIONS WITH SUNNIER SKIES
Friday, rain will be the most likely with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon but into the weekend it looks like drier, sunnier, and seasonable conditions will be in store for next weekend!