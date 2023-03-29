TODAY: It's a gorgeous start to our morning with temperatures on the frigid side. As we head through the morning and into the afternoon highs will rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s. It's going to be a day to enjoy the outdoors.
After a frigid morning we'll be warming up nicely with sunny skies
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
