After a frigid past few days, milder weather to return tomorrow!

If you thought it has been feeling a bit more like winter than fall, you're not wrong. The average high and low this time of the year is 35 and 55 respectively. The temperatures the past few days have been between 15 in the mornings and 40s in the afternoon. This puts this current cold spell on par with what would be considered a cold below-average day for even January!
The average temperatures for January are 25 and 41 for our lows and highs. That really puts things into perspective!
In fact, Saturday morning the airport dropped to 16° which is the coldest day since the middle of February.
TONIGHT: 20 (Mostly Clear)
We have yet another cold night tonight but it will feel marginally warmer than the previous few nights where we dropped well into the teens regionwide.
TOMORROW: 50 (Sunny)
The day will start off cold but we will finally see temperatures break out of the 30s and 4os for the first time in awhile. During the day, southerly winds will push the arctic cold north of us and milder southern air will move in overhead.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: 20s then 30s / 50s (Sunny)
Milder and sunny conditions are in store Tuesday and Wednesday. This will likely be our best opportunity to spend a little time outside since these past few days have been too cold to want to do anything outside.
THANKSGIVING: upper 30s / upper 50s (Mostly Cloudy w/ Slight Chance of Rain)
Still mild, but less sunshine can be expected for Thanksgiving. We could even have some rain chances in the evening but we're not expecting a washout as of right now.
BLACK FRIDAY: 40s / low 50s (Mostly Cloudy w/ Slight Chance of Rain)
The rain chances from Thanksgiving continue into Friday and with it temperatures will drop just a smidge but fortunately nowhere near the degree that they have for our most recent cold snap.
All-in-all a forecast we can be Thankful for as things will begin to feel a lot more like November instead of January and February.