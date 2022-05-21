After a stormy Saturday, Sunday to be cooler and cloudier

TONIGHT: 59 (Cloudy w/ Showers and Thunderstorms)
The primary window for severe weather began this morning and will last until around 9PM.
The biggest threats are thunderstorms producing strong wind and small hail.
Once storms wrap up cooler temperatures and lower humidity will be instore for the Tri-State. We'll be cooling off into the upper 50s by sunrise tomorrow morning.
TOMORROW: 70 (Mostly Cloudy)
It will be noticeably cooler tomorrow with lower humidity. The sun won't be making much of an appearance as skies remain on the cloudier side.
MONDAY: 53 / 73 (Mostly Sunny)
Sunshine makes a return to the Tri-State but temperatures and humidity remains comfortable. Monday is likely going to be one of the best days this week to spend time outdoors.
TUESDAY: 58 / 81 (Partly Sunny w/ Showers and Storms Likely)
We're tracking the return of warmth and humidity which will kickstart another stormy pattern as we enter Tuesday and the midweek.
WEDNESDAY: 67 / 79 (Mostly Cloudy w. Showers and Storms Possible)
Showers and storms continue Wednesday with warmer temperatures continuing.
LATE NEXT WEEK: 50s / 70s (Mix of Clouds and Sun w/ Chance of Showers)
Fortunately as we head toward the end of next week, we can expect clouds and sun mixing with temperatures that are right around average. Precipitation chances will still linger, however they won't be as much as the middle of the week.