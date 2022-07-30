After a sunny Saturday, we're tracking a soggier Sunday

Our Saturday afternoon has been nothing but pleasant, and that will continue to be the case for the time being. We will see increasing clouds with some shower chances overnight. As we head into Sunday, showers are going to be expected with thunderstorms possible. Then a pattern change at the start of next week will allow for things to dry out and temperatures to warm up BUT not quite as high as we were expecting.
TONIGHT: 68 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Slight Chance of Showers after 2AM)
Tonight will be another nice cool night with temperatures cooling off into the upper 60s. Expect increasing cloud cover as we go throughout the evening and a possible chance of isolated showers after 2AM.
TOMORROW: 79 (Showers Likely with a Chance of Thunderstorms)
Tomorrow will be another soggy one. We'll be dealing with showers likely throughout the day with thunderstorms possible during the afternoon hours.
MONDAY-SATURDAY: 70s / 90s (Mostly Sunny w/ Decreasing Rain Chances)
Good news is that things are drying out, but also temperatures aren't going to be as hot as anticipated as we head into the middle of next week. Expect temperatures –as of right now– to max out in the low-to-mid 90s Wednesday and beyond.