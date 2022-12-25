After a white Christmas, even more snow is on the way tonight

In the 74 years that snowfall records go back, we've had only 9 white Christmases up until this year! Yes, that's right. Since 1948, today was only our tenth white Christmas in recorded history. Talk about a feat! Hopefully you all enjoyed it as it sure was a real treat!
In the spirit of snow, we're expecting even more tonight! Nowhere near as much of a winter storm as the last one and no bitter cold is expected afterward. As a matter of fact, this snow will be the last day of winter-like weather before we see a gradual warmup and soggy and mild conditions return.
TONIGHT: 13 (Increasing Clouds w/ Slight Chance for Snow)
If we weren't lucky enough already to get a white Christmas, we're even more lucky to get some more snowfall chances as we head tonight into tomorrow.
Snow will begin late tonight and early tomorrow morning.
TOMORROW: 32 (Snow Expected) [Winter Weather Advisory in Effect]
Tomorrow morning and afternoon we're expecting snow to move in from the northwest. This will be an entirely snow only event with no transitions from rain to snow... this means this winter weather will cause a lot less headaches.
The morning commute looks to be poised to be interrupted but no significant threats are expected. Just take your ordinary precautions for a small snow.
Accumulations region wide look to be between 1-2" with out southernmost communities sticking to closer to that 1" mark.
TUESDAY: 18 / 32 (Partly Sunny)
The snow from before Christmas and after Christmas looks to stick around for a bit into Tuesday. We'll see a bit more sunshine but temperatures are still expected to be below freezing even into Tuesday afternoon. So don't expect those unplowed or unsalted roads to make much improvement just yet.
WEDNESDAY: 24 / 48 (Mostly Sunny)
The snow will finally begin to melt and road conditions look to improve greatly as we're expected to get close to 50° Wednesday.
LATE WEEK: 40s / 50s (Cloudy w/ Rain)
Booooo! If the twinkling lights and white Christmas got you in the mood for winter, well our pattern is going to change and we can expect some soggy and warmer weather into the late week. I'm talking 50s and the rain for Thursday into the weekend. Bah humbug!