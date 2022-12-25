After a white Christmas, even more snow is on the way tonight

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Winter Weather Advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Princeton, Kentucky, to Greenville, Kentucky. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&