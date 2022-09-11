After bringing showers this afternoon, a cold front to bring our chilliest overnight in awhile

If you are fall-weather connoisseur, grab those sweaters, grab those Ugg boots, grab those sweatpants because for one day only it's going to feel like FALL, finally!
A cold front overnight is really going to drop humidity and temperatures significantly. We could even see a few upper 40s POSSIBLE in our Illinois and northern Tri-State communities.
But high pressure will settle into place allowing plenty of sunshine to grip the Tri-State. As a result of the sunshine, temperatures will climb bit by bit daily allowing the start of the week to feel like fall but the end of it to feel like summer.
TONIGHT: 52 (Decreasing Clouds)
As that cold front filters through the Tri-State this evening we'll see temperatures dropping to some chillier levels. Expect dew points to plummet as dry cool air arrives. This will feel like our first fall morning of the season, so get out there tomorrow morning and treat yourself to a pumpkin spice latte!
TOMORROW: 75 (Sunny)
If I had to rate tomorrow's weather on a scale of 1-10, tomorrow would be an 11. Probably going to be one of the top ten days of the year weatherwise in my book. Humidity will be low with temperatures only rising into the mid 70s! GO MAKE OUTDOOR PLANS, I beg you!
TUESDAY-SUNDAY: 50s to 60s / low 80s to low 90s (Sunny)
The fall weather preview won't last long. As we go from Tuesday to Saturday we'll see temperatures rise (ever so gradually) from the low 80s to the low 90s! Talk about a return of the summer heat... boo!