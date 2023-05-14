After Sunday showers, a cooler cloudier Monday in store

Happy Mother's Day to all our Tri-State mommas out there! I'm just the messenger, but even that being said: I apologize for the weather today! The showers have been scattered enough in nature so that they aren't being too much of a headache but still raining on our parade a bit.
Expect the showers to continue through the evening but we should see things calmer and drier by tomorrow morning.
Less humidity is in the forecast in the coming days so it's going to feel a bit more comfortable than what we've been used to these past few days.
TONIGHT:
65 & PARTLY CLOUDY W/ SHOWERS AND STORMS
We continue to deal with that threat for severe weather through the evening but once we enter the overnight storms will start to ramp down and we should be in the clear as we get a good night's rest before Monday.
TOMORROW:
78 & PARTLY SUNNY
It will be a little more tolerable heat and humidity wise despite the cold front not quite approaching just yet. It'll mostly be tomorrow's cloud cover that keeps us on the cooler side.
TUESDAY:
63 / 73 & PARTLY SUNNY W/ SHOWERS POSSIBLE
A disturbance will move through the region Tuesday. All this means is basically we have a chance for some showers and storms (no severe threat though, phew). With these showers and storms, cooler air will soon follow. Instead of a bigtime cooldown, we can just expect a return to seasonable conditions.
MID-WEEK:
50s / 70s & SUNNIER, DRIER CONDITIONS
After the passage of a cold front, more enjoyable and less humid air will dominate through the midweek. This means outdoor activities are highly encouraged especially Wednesday!
LATE WEEK:
50s / 70s & INCREASED CLOUDS AND PRECIPITATION CHANCES
Some more damp weather looks to return by the end of the week but at least temperatures don't look to deviate too much from normal for this time of the year.