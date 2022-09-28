After the chilliest morning since April, a cool afternoon is in store

Talk about BRRRRRRR! We've seen widespread upper 30s this morning in the northern portions of the Tri-State and elsewhere cooling into the low 40s. This was the coldest morning in Evansville since April 22nd. This is a huge benchmark meaning summer has elapsed us. We've got a chilly
TODAY: 68 (Sunny)
Today will be the coolest afternoon since May 22nd which was the last time we had a high temperature this cool. Expect sunny skies so conditions shouldn't feel too chilly as the sun will help warm you up if you're not in the shade.
TONIGHT: 45 (Mostly Clear)
It'll be yet another chilly night, but this morning was the bottom of the barrel temperature wise. We'll see the 40s yet again, but instead of low 40s, tonight will be the mid 40s. Not much warmer, but going to be apart of a general warming trend in the next few days.
THURSDAY: 72 (Mostly Sunny)
The low 70s are mild, and tomorrow will be a touch warmer than we will get to this afternoon. As we head toward the weekend, Thursday will be the first day of many where we see a warming trend.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY: 40s to 50s / 70s (Sunny then becoming Cloudy)
Here we go, we will go from sunny and low 70s on Friday to cloudy and upper 70s by Sunday. Priming us for a gloomier but not awful forecast for next week.
NEXT WEEK: 50s / 70s (Cloudy)
It's Fall Festival week and the clouds and 70s are in my mind going to make for pretty nice conditions for festival enjoyment. No need to worry about being blinded by the sun or breaking a sweat.