Afternoon showers expected daily as unsettled pattern sets up this upcoming week

If you've been a fan of our quiet and comfortable weather we've been experiencing lately, you're not going to like hearing that unsettled weather is likely as we head into the new week. We're even expecting the unsettled weather to continue for basically the whole week. The good news is, is that the showers and storms will help keep temperatures at or slightly below average.
If you're looking for an evening to enjoy some time outside, plan for Thursday, as that's this only day in the next work week that we won't be seeing significant rain chances.
TONIGHT: 66 (Mostly Clear)
Unfortunately, these dry quiet conditions that we've been enjoying will only extend into the overnight. Expect quiet conditions will calm southerly winds overnight.
MONDAY: 84 (Increasing Clouds w/ Showers and Storms Likely in the Afternoon)
We'll see clear skies give way to clouds and eventually showers in the afternoon with storms possible late in the afternoon.
TUESDAY: 68 / 84 (Cloudy w/ Showers and Storms Likely in the Afternoon) [Marginal Risk of Severe Weather]
Unsettled weather continues for the Tri-State with muggier conditions and rain chances in the afternoon. We even have a marginal risk for severe weather (1/5 on the threat index).
WEDNESDAY: 66 / 82 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Chance of Showers and Storms in the Afternoon)
Unsettled weather continues into Wednesday with showers and storms possible in the afternoon; however, we should see more sun as we could expect more breaks in the clouds.
LATE WEEK: 60s / 80s (Partly Sunny w/ Chance of Showers and Storms in the Afternoon)
We will still see the chances for showers and storms in the afternoon late-week; however, rain chances should be slightly diminished by the end of the week.
NEXT WEEKEND: 60s / 70s (Drying out w/ Chance of Showers and Storms Saturday but Sunshine on Sunday)
Our unsettled weather looks to unwind by next weekend with rain chances significantly reduced by Saturday and non-existent by next Sunday.