Afternoon storms expected for Mother's Day

TONIGHT:
67 & MOSTLY CLOUDY W/ CHANCE OF STORMS
We currently have a line of storms moving toward the Tri-State as of 5PM. We have a 1/5 threat for severe weather through the late evening and early night but after those storms roll through mostly dry conditions can be expected. It will continue to be muggy and warm as a result of southerly winds fueling these storms.
MOTHER'S DAY:
84 & PARTLY SUNNY W/ CHANCE OF STORMS
Another threat for severe weather tomorrow, just a 1/5 on the threat index so nothing too sustainable but still worth keeping an eye on. Especially since it's Mother's day and many of you may have outdoor plans. The timing of these storms looks to be primary after 1PM in the afternoon so morning and brunch plans should be good to go.
START OF NEXT WEEK:
50s / 70s & PARTLY SUNNY W/ DRIER CONDITIONS
A cold front filters in and drops humidity levels and brings back some refreshing air. Lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s which will feel amazing are expected Monday and into the middle of next week.