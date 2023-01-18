Afternoon update on Wednesday's severe weather threat

Rain had already begun throughout much of the Tri-State by noon today. As we progress through the afternoon into the evening, even more rain is expected with the threat for severe weather possible.
That window for severe weather opens around 5PM and closes around 1AM tonight. So this will be an evening and late night threat. So be sure to have outlets to receive weather alerts through your phone or weather radio even while you're asleep.
A good place to start is the Storm Team 44 App available on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Make sure no matter what app you download, you're able to receive alerts even when your phone is on "Do Not Disturb" since the threat will be when most are heading to bed.
Fortunately since yesterday, the threat for severe weather has been downgraded for some in the Tri-State. The area under threat has also been reduced so less people are under threat now than yesterday as the latest data comes pouring in. This should reduce some storm anxiety but doesn't mean you should let your guard down. Because at the end of the day, we still are under a threat for severe weather.
The most likely threats are a brief spin-up tornado, but especially the possibility of flash flooding. Everyone will see rain today, but the area stretching from Saline to Knox Counties could see 2-3" of rainfall this afternoon.
This could lead to flash flooding. Because the band of 2-3" of rain could shift a little north or south, everywhere in the light blue color is under a small threat for flash flooding. This is because heavy and quick downpours can easily overwhelm drainage infrastructure and small creeks and streams.
While the probability of winds greater than 60mph is reduced from yesterday, we still very well could see widespread winds gusting between 30-40mph. While not technically "severe", these wind gusts with some of these storms could still be impactful and lead to downed branches and scattered power outages.
The last thing you should know, once the rain moves out early tomorrow morning, cooler air will filter in. This will make for an interesting phenomenon. Our high temperature for our Thursday will occur tonight at midnight. Temperatures will cool throughout the day and more January-like weather will take over as we head into the weekend.
Be sure to tune in this evening for the very latest at 4,5,6,9,and 10PM.